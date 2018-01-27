SPORTS

Eagles final practice before heading to Super Bowl LII

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles final practice before heading to Super Bowl LII. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
It was the Eagles' last practice in South Philadelphia together before heading to Minnesota.

The music was turned up as they prepared for the biggest stage of them all.

I'd be lying if I said anything but it looked like they meant business.

Staying focused that's exactly how players described their mindset Saturday during post-practice interviews.

Eagles Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor says, "We have to focus on us, all about hard work and getting ready to execute."

Defensive lineman Chris Long has been to the Super Bowl before. He says this team will have no problem preparing.

"We got good leadership for that. Guys who are hard workers and that should translate well," Long said.

And before they left town several players wanted to thank Eagles Nation for the support all year.

Eagles Running Back Corey Clement says, "We're not letting them down that's what we're fighting for, that is who we're doing it for. Make sure when we come back, Broad Street is packed as possible."

Once again they're the underdogs from Philadelphia, going up against arguably the NFL's greatest dynasty.

The Eagles love that storyline.

Eagles Linebacker Nigel Bradham said, "If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best, and that's just in everything."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
British-born Jay Ajayi hoping to make NFL history at the Super Bowl
Thunder dealt a blow with Roberson's injury before facing 76ers
Reports: Phillies sign Francisco Rodriguez to minor league deal
Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski takes step forward in concussion protocol
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault of Drexel student
Man, 25, stabbed to death in North Philadelphia
Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station
Two injured in double shooting outside North Philadelphia bar
Fans line up for Eagles' autographs in Langhorne
2 injured after SUV, multi-vehicle collision on Route 1
3 injured following crash in West Philadelphia
Fire crews battle house fire in North Philadelphia
Show More
Rapper Nelly, fan file competing versions of sex encounter
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
Teenager injured in Frankford apartment fire
More News
Top Video
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Philly police: We'll be ready for Super Bowl Sunday
Action News' team heads to Minnesota for Super Bowl
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
More Video