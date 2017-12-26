PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles' 'good luck charm' Timmy Kelly back again with winning prediction

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles good luck charm makes winning prediction: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 26, 2017 (WPVI)

By
A few things have changed since we have last heard from Tim Kelly, the now 24-year-old tenor who was previously known as the Eagles' good luck charm.

For one, he goes by Tim now, not Timmy.

What has not changed over the 15 year the public has known him is his love for the Eagles.

"The Eagles organization is truly a family. I am so humble," said Tim Kelly. "It's an honor and a privilege to be part of that family."

It started in 2003, when a 10-year-old Kelly took Lincoln Financial Field by storm, singing the National Anthem.

The little boy with the big voice, his back story remarkable. He was born prematurely and he lost his sight and was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. But he had a gift - his voice.

Many who hear him are moved to tears. We asked him why he thought that happened.

"People see somebody like me. I have disabilities but I'm able to go out on the field and sing," said Kelly. "In some ways they focus on my ability."

That ability has allowed him to sing for presidents and at political conventions.

Kelly is a graduate of Temple's Boyer College of Music. He recently formed a jazz band.

When he was little, Timmy Kelly was called the Eagles good luck charm. He has sung at the Linc 20 times, 13 of which the Eagles won the subsequent game.

He wears an Eagles jersey with the number 1, the number meaning number one fan.

And as the Eagles number one fan, he has a prediction for the season:

"Oh, I am totally optimistic we are going all the way," said Kelly.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Talk of tickets grows as Eagles fans look ahead
Trent Cole signs ceremonial contract to retire with Eagles
Eagles secure No.1 seed, home-field advantage with Christmas win
Eagles clinch No. 1 seed with 19-10 win over Raiders
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Nittany Lions dismiss Manny Bowen and Irvin Charles for violations
Penn State, Washington have deja vu ahead of Fiesta Bowl
Talk of tickets grows as Eagles fans look ahead
MLB draft pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
More Sports
Top Stories
Delco condominium complex evacuated as fire burns through roof
Man shot by Philly police during robbery investigation
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
Deep Freeze!
Teen shot and killed in Germantown
Talk of tickets grows as Eagles fans look ahead
Fire at Delco 7-Eleven
Firefighters battle house fire in Abington
Show More
House fire in Gloucester Co.
Phila. suing Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures
Erie, Pa. sees 34 inches of snow on Christmas
Philadelphia police seek bag-toting bank robber
VIDEO: Shoppers head to mall for holiday returns
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
Snow angel Instagram photo shoot shows couple's love
Atco home destroyed by fire
More Video