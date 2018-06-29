PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
espn

Eagles LB Nigel Bradham suspended for season opener over 2016 assault

Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 NFL season.

Bradham apologized on Twitter for the suspension, which he said stemmed from a 2016 incident in Miami.

Bradham was charged with aggravated assault after he turned himself into Miami police in July 2016, following an incident at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach.

Bradham was in a group of customers at the hotel and began to complain to a hotel worker about the speed of service. The incident "escalated," according to the police report, "when the defendant, without provocation, struck the victim in the nose with a closed fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground." The victim suffered a broken nose, contusions and a cut lip.

He accepted a deferred prosecution program last July, and the case was closed in January.

"We have been in contact with Nigel and the NFL regarding his suspension. We respect the league's decision on this matter and we are disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position," the Eagles said in a statement. "Nigel has taken responsibility and expressed to us through his words and actions that he has learned from his mistake. We will continue to be supportive of him throughout this process."


The Eagles re-signed Bradham to a five-year contract in March 2018. The deal is worth $40 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bradham had 88 tackles (five for loss) with a sack and eight passes defended in 2017 for Philadelphia.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Nick Foles says muscle spasms 'not a big deal'; Carson Wentz won't play Thursday
Eagles camp report: Eagles reduce Wentz's workload, rookie making presence felt at camp
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News