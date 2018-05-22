PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles release Linebacker Mychal Kendricks after 7 seasons

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks speaks with members of the media after organized team activities at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 2, 2015 (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Eagles lost a pair of linebackers on Tuesday: one by design and one as a result of injury.

The Eagles are releasing Mychal Kendricks, who has been the subject of trade speculation for multiple offseasons. Kendricks was seen leaving the team's practice facility Tuesday morning.


A short time later, newly-signed linebacker Paul Worrilow was carted off the field after colliding with a teammate during the first practice of OTAs.

He suffered a torn ACL on the play, according to Schefter.

Kendricks' departure does not come as a great surprise despite his quality of play for the Super Bowl champions in 2017. He was scheduled to make $7.6 million this year, another likely factor in the team deciding to move on from him.

With his play time dwindling, the 27-year-old Kendricks asked to be dealt or released last offseason. The Eagles opted to hang onto him, and he ended up making valuable contributions during the team's championship run, finishing with 51 tackles and a pair of sacks. His role increased when fellow linebacker Jordan Hicks was lost to an Achilles rupture in October.

He played 60 percent of the defensive snaps overall.

That's in sharp contrast to 2016, when he was in for just 27 percent of the snaps, as new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz kept him off the field in most sub packages.

The athletically-gifted Kendricks has had an up-and-down career since being selected in the second round by Philadelphia in 2012.

He posted 86 tackles, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions in his second season, but hasn't been able to reach those same statistical heights in the years since as his playing time gradually declined.

Earlier on Tuesday, Worrilow -- new to the team-- had his knee fitted with an air cast and was carted off the practice field after colliding with a teammate during red zone drills.

It was reported later Tuesday afternoon the injury was a torn ACL.

Worrilow was signed in April to add competition to a group that includes Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Corey Nelson, Joe Walker, Nathan Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins meets with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Nick Foles says muscle spasms 'not a big deal'; Carson Wentz won't play Thursday
Eagles camp report: Eagles reduce Wentz's workload, rookie making presence felt at camp
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News