Eagles release Ryan Mathews after he is medically cleared

The Philadelphia Eagles released running back Ryan Mathews on Tuesday - the same day he was medically cleared to practice.Mathews has been recovering from a herniated disk in his neck, which he suffered last season during a Week 16 game against the New York Giants.In a statement released Tuesday, the Eagles thanked Matthews for his contribution to the team:"We want to thank Ryan for his contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two seasons. We spoke today and had a productive conversation about his future and the direction of our team going forward. First and foremost, we are glad that Ryan is healthy and has been cleared to return to football activities but given the current state of our running back position, we feel like it is best for both sides to go in a different direction. We wish him all the best as he continues his career."The long-expected move gives the team $4 million in cap relief.The Eagles signed LeGarrette Blount to a one-year, $1.25 million deal this offseason to serve as the lead back. Blount established career highs in carries (299), rushing yards (1,161) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2016 for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. He will share the load in Philly with a group that is expected to include 34-year-old Darren Sproles, second-year back Wendell Smallwood and rookie Donnel Pumphrey.Information from ESPN was used in this post.----------