Roster Move: #Eagles have released CB Daryl Worley. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 15, 2018

Police source says #Eagles CB Daryl Worley was passed out behind the wheel when officers responded in South Philly to car blocking highway. Taser used. Gun recovered. Eagles “working to gather more info about the arrest”. — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) April 15, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the release of cornerback Daryl Worley following his arrest Sunday morning.According to a source, Worley was arrested at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.The source tells Action News a call came in for a car blocking the roadway in South Philadelphia.Worley was found passed out behind the wheel when officers arrived, the source says.The source tells Action News that Worley became combative and officers used a Taser.A gun was reportedly found.Worley is being held at Philadelphia police headquarters.The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement Sunday saying, "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning."Worley is from Philadelphia and attended William Penn Charter School.The Eagles acquired Worley last month in the trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers.------