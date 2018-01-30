SPORTS

VIDEO: Emotional Nick Foles says he wants his daughter 'to be proud of her daddy'

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the video in the player above. (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was overcome with emotion when a reporter asked him about his daughter on Tuesday.

"When you look into your daughter's eyes now how has she changed the way you see the game," the reporter asked.

Foles was visibly moved by the question, and with an involuntary smile on his face he answered:

"Everything. That's the most important thing. When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and I ... I get to see her. I get to see my wife, and I see her and my wife IN her - just in her face and in her mannerism. That's what it's all about.

"And I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do there's going to be some day she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did, and that gives you a little extra juice to go out here. Whenever you're tired ... doing things the right way. I think about that. Because I know she's going to grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy."

Watch Foles' full response in the video above.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52Action News Sportsfamilynick folesMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles pride stretches all the way to Iowa
'GO EAGLES' banner raised at Art Museum
Tom Brady hopes ex-teammate Chris Long 'respects his elders'
Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News
Crisco out, new weapon in to stop pole-climbing Eagles fans
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver shot, killed by off-duty officer in South Philadelphia ID'd
Man questioned after mother, daughter killed in NE Philly
Sex assault suspect captured on surveillance video
Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News
Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday
AccuWeather: Light Snow, Windy Today
Pa. high court to hear appeal of Philly sweetened drink tax
Suspect in custody after standoff in Bethlehem Twp.
Show More
'Glee' actor Mark Salling found dead
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
Ex-aide who sexually assaulted Chesco student found dead in prison
FCC: Hawaii worker sent false missile alert thinking it was real
Jeffrey Lurie says signing Nick Foles was money well spent
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Brian Westbrook interviews Doug Pederson for Action News
Suspect in custody after standoff in Bethlehem Twp.
Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday
More Video