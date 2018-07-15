PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario

Flyers goalie Ray Emery (29) blocks a shot by Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (12) in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Sunday, April 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35.

Hamilton Police said Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday morning. Staff sergeant Paul Evans said police received a call just after 6 a.m. that an adult swimmer did not surface and that the Niagara Police assisted in the recovery effort. Emery's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Emery dealt with off-ice problems throughout his career, including an incident of road rage, assault of a trainer in Russia and behavior that led to him being sent home from Ottawa's training camp. Teammates and executives lauded Emery's mentorship and leadership, especially in his final professional season in the American Hockey League in 2015-16.
