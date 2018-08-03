#ICYMI For season #kickoff2018, the @NFL has announced a day-long FREE celebration at @penns_landing on September 6, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., with @ShawnMendes live in concert! Celebrate the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia @Eagles! 🏈#FlyEaglesFly #discoverPHL #PHLSports pic.twitter.com/uO5nMojEt0