EAGLES SUPER BOWL VICTORY PARADE!! The parade you've been waiting your entire life for is finally here. The @Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!! https://t.co/Fvtk6yI2FN pic.twitter.com/FNlPmUfF6s — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 5, 2018

The City of Philadelphia has announced the full details about the parade and ceremony on Thursday to honor our Super Bowl Champion Eagles!Here's what we know:Thursday, February 8Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattison and end with a ceremony at the Art Museum.-Starts at Broad and Pattison in South Philadelphia at 11 a.m.-Northbound on Broad Street to S. Penn Square-Westbound on S. Penn Square to 15th Street-Northbound on 15th Street to JFK Blvd.-Westbound on JFK Blvd. to 16th Street-Northbound on 16th Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway-Westbound on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval-Ending at Philadelphia Museum of ArtThe ceremony will be on the Art Museum steps at 1 p.m. and is expected to last until 3 p.m.SEPTA says rides on the Market Frankford Line and the Broad Street Line will be FREE all day to get people to and from the parade route, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.There are dozens of transit changes released by SEPTA that you need to know. For all of those,There will be 14 jumbotrons set up along the route.Mayor Jim Kenney said attendance could be higher than what we saw for the 2008 Phillies World Series parade, which an estimated 1 million people attended.The city said the entire route will be barricadedThere will be Philadelphia Fire Department medical tents along the parade route:-24th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (south side)-21st Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway (north side)Take missing or lost persons to either of the medic tent locations listed above or notify a Philadelphia Police Officer immediately.Alpha-numeric "location markers" are posted along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to clearly and easily identify a location or section (by letter and number, example: CD-1) to facilitate communication in the event of an emergency.The city attendees to subscribe to ReadyPhiladelphia text alerts. Text ReadyEagles to 888-777 to enroll.There will be a number of street closures in the city:There are dozens of street closures and parking restrictions that will be in effect.AccuWeather says it will be sunny, but windy and cold. The high temperature is expected to be 34 with wind chills in the lower 20's.Normal residential trash and recycling collection will be suspended on Thursday, February 8th. The Streets Department will operate on a holiday schedule and will be delayed by one day. Residents with a normal collection day on Thursday should place their trash and recycling curbside on Friday, February 9th.During the parade, several bicycle lanes along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Broad Street, and streets in the vicinity will be inaccessible. Cyclists are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.There will be no access to the Schuylkill River Trail from the rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday, February 8th. Westbound travel on the Schuylkill Trail will terminate at Paine Skate Park."KNUCKLEHEAD CONTINGENT": Mayor Jim Kenney said he expects Thursday morning's parade crowd to be calmer than the one that shattered storefront windows, overturned a car, ate horse feces, collapsed a hotel's awning, hit the city's police commissioner in the head with a beer bottle, toppled light poles and set off fireworks after the Eagles' win on Sunday night. He called those troublemakers a small group - "the knucklehead contingent" - and told them to stay home. To that end, alcoholic beverages will be confiscated. "I think it will be a different tenor, a different element," Kenney said without noting the city's Wing Bowl and Mummers' Parade, where it is common for heavy drinking to start early in the day.------