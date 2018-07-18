PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Get your Eagles public practice tickets today at 10 a.m.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, throws the ball to wide receiver Mack Hollins, left, during the practice at training camp, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a chance to get tickets to the Super Bowl champions' public practices.

Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.

The tickets are free, but they have to be reserved.

The Eagles are releasing the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday.



Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
Bowman to drive car with Philadelphia Eagles logos and colors
DeMarco Murray calls it quits after seven seasons
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp
Orioles have deal in place for Manny Machado, working through trade specifics
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
More Sports
Top Stories
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Parents charged in infants death after placing him on 'time out'
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy, Less Humid Today
Flash floods across region following storm
1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire
Fire causes extensive damage to Gloucester Co. home
Show More
Police: Man exposed himself to young girls in Bethlehem
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable
Woman arrested and charged in Egg Harbor for faking illness
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More News