Get your Eagles public practice tickets today at 10 a.m.

Both will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. One on Sunday, August 5, and the other on Saturday, August 11.
The tickets are free, but they have to be reserved.
The Eagles are releasing the tickets on Ticketmaster's website at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Free tickets to our #EaglesCamp public practices will be released tomorrow at 10AM. This year, you must reserve tickets in advance. Get yours tomorrow at https://t.co/QaNHwq1h8R before they’re all gone! pic.twitter.com/3UDjpCdnx9— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 17, 2018
Eagles training camp starts in one week and runs through August 14.
