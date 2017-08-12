Harlem Globetrotters soar to new heights at the Jersey Shore

The Harlem Globetrotters have taken the idea of a trick shot to new heights, and it all happened at the Jersey Shore.Bull Bullard headed up in a helicopter high above Morey's Piers in Wildwood.210 feet high to be exact.Bullard was able to sink the shot, making it the highest basketball shot ever made from an aircraft.If you want to see Bull in person, he and the Harlem Globetrotters will be performing Wednesday through Saturday at the Wildwood Convention Center.----------