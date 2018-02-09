EAGLES PARADE

Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade

Highlights from Super Bowl LII and Eagles' parade. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was an epic speech from Eagles player, Jason Kelce along with highlights from the Super Bowl in Minnesota to the Eagles parade as we cap the most epic week in Philadelphia history.

From the moment Tom Brady's last-ditch Hail Mary fell to the ground, to the moment the green and white confetti and fireworks shot up into the Art Museum sky, these images and memories will forever be etched into the minds and souls of long-suffering Eagles fans, who along with the team has waited for generations for the chance to celebrate on Broad Street.

