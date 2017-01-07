SPORTS

Iconic Harlem Globetrotters celebrate 90th anniversary
The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained generations of basketball fans. (Harlem Globetrotters)

The Harlem Globetrotters have a long history of playing crowd-pleasing basketball with fancy dribbling, impossible trick shots and on-court antics.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the iconic basketball team is celebrating the 90th anniversary of their first road game in Hinckley, Illinois.

The Globetrotters have lived up to their name by playing in 122 countries in front of hundreds of millions of fans.

The team currently holds 12 world records and was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
