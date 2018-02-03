SPORTS

Yes, athletes who say 'I'm going to Disney' really do go; here's why

EMBED </>More Videos

You've heard countless athletes say "I'm going to Disney World" or "I'm going to Disneyland" after winning major sporting events. How did the tradition get started? (AP Photo/John Raoux)

You've heard countless athletes say "I'm going to Disney World" or "I'm going to Disneyland" after winning the Super Bowl and other major sporting events. How did the tradition get started?

The iconic phrase has its roots in a conversation between then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and the first people to fly around the world without stopping, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, according to an ABC News report.

"It was late and the conversation hit a lull as we waited for our food," Eisner wrote in his 1998 memoir. "So I asked Dick and Jeana, 'Well, now that you've accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?' Rutan responded, without hesitation, 'I'm going to Disneyland' And of course I go, 'Wow, that's cool! You made the right choice.' But my wife interjects: 'You know, that's a good slogan.'"

A month later, then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms became the first MVP to proudly exclaim, "I'm going to Disney World!"

And the rest, they say, is history.

Disney commercials have aired immediately following the Super Bowl's final whistle nearly every year, and the MVP, quarterback or another star from the game later heads to the happiest place on earth for a celebratory parade.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDisney WorlddisneylandSuper Bowlnflu.s. & worldtravelsuper bowl commercial
SPORTS
Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher among 2018 HOF class
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Belief in the underdog: Four million-dollar bets placed on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
ESPN: Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens elected to Hall of Fame
Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem
More Sports
Top Stories
ESPN: Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens elected to Hall of Fame
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Eagles send family of 'Dutch Destroyer' to Super Bowl
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
Auto Show tribute to Philadelphia Eagles
Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem
Minneapolis braces for super cold Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Show More
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Massive operation underway to keep Minneapolis safe
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
More News
Top Video
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
More Video