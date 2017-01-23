SPORTS

76ers center Joel Embiid named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You may call Joel Embiid 'JoJo' or 'The Process.' Now, you can call him NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The NBA made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Embiid joins Michael-Carter Williams and Allen Iverson as the only two 76ers rookies to named Player of the Week.

He is the 11th 76ers player to receive the award; the first since Thaddeus Young in January 2014.

The award was for games played between Monday, January 16 and Sunday, January 22.

In that span, Embiid played three games. Three games that the 76ers won.

For the week, the 76ers center averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks per game. He had 29 free throws and 11 blocks.

Embiid finished third among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the NBA All-Star fan voting.

He was named KIA NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December. Embiid will receive that award on Friday when the 76ers take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. on our sister network ESPN.
