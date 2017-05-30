SPORTS

Joel Embiid teaches kids to trust the process at Philadelphia park

(Joel Embiid/ Instagram)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Joel Embiid is teaching the process to some young basketball players.

On his Instagram Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers star posted videos and photos of him shooting hoops with kids he just happened to see on his drive.

"Saw kids playing at the park while we were driving so I had to stop to teach them how to trust the process.....," Embiid wrote.

Embiid did not go easy on the kids. The video shows the 76ers center blocking a shot.

"Nobody gets in my paint ha #TheProcess," Embiid wrote.



Embiid was the 76ers' representative at the draft lottery earlier this month. The 76ers earned the No. 3 pick.

He played in 31 games this season, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, before his season was cut short by a torn left meniscus.

----
ESPN contributed to this report.
