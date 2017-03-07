SPORTS

Kris Jenkins, Villanova shooting for repeat

EMBED </>More News Videos

The senior guard has remained humble and hungry as he looks to lead the Villanova Wildcats down the path towards a repeat. (WPVI)

By
VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
It will forever be known around here as "The Shot" to everyone, but Kris Jenkins.

"What shot? I made a lot of shots," Jenkins said.

The senior guard has remained humble and hungry as he looks to lead the Villanova Wildcats down the path towards a repeat.

"I try not to let the shot creep into my mindset, just because I know where I want to get to and where I want to go to help this team and thinking about that shot does nothing for us," Jenkins said.

"When you see someone who probably hit the biggest shot in college basketball history, if not basketball history, and them not mention it - I never heard him mention it once," guard Josh Hart said.

Hart says that's not easy, given that everywhere Jenkins goes, he's the guy who hit the shot.

"If you want to go grab a bite to eat or something, it wasn't possible. Everyone was saying, 'oh, it's Kris Jenkins.' Everyone wants his picture or autograph. I was a nobody, he made the shot. I was just the kid tagging along," Hart said.

Hart joked he was the one taking the pictures. He said he would gladly take all the pictures he needs to if it means the Wildcats repeat as National Champions.

First up, the Big East Conference Tournament with the Cats as the top seed. They lost last year in the finals, so they can't wait to get started this time.

"It's a new season. It's either win or go home. It's a one game tournament from here on out. If you don't care of business then you'll be home watching," Jenkins said.

So he plans on giving it his best shot yet again.

EMBED More News Videos

Kris Jenkins tried to make magic happen again...and again.


------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsvillanovaVillanova
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Villanova Wildcats recreate championship buzzer-beater
Reliving 'the shot' with Villanova's Kris Jenkins
SPORTS
Roy Halladay to serve as Phillies' guest instructor at spring training
Ben Simmons undergoes bone marrow injections to aid recovery
Antetokounmpo, Snell lead Bucks past 76ers, 112-98
Returning soldier surprises family at 76ers game
More Sports
Top Stories
24,000 without power, traffic gridlock due to fire at PECO substation
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Train hits bus, killing 3; rescuers cut through wreckage
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Mother Divine, leader of religious sect, has died
Pregnant woman chases down robber
Family locates 5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington
Show More
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
Residents on edge after third kidnap attempt in Del.
Virtua's MedCom system allows dispatchers to respond before 911 call
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Mild with Showers Tonight. Colder, with some snow Friday.
24,000 without power, traffic gridlock due to fire at PECO substation
Virtua's MedCom system allows dispatchers to respond before 911 call
More Video