Kris Jenkins, Villanova shooting for repeat

It will forever be known around here as "The Shot" to everyone, but Kris Jenkins."What shot? I made a lot of shots," Jenkins said.The senior guard has remained humble and hungry as he looks to lead the Villanova Wildcats down the path towards a repeat."I try not to let the shot creep into my mindset, just because I know where I want to get to and where I want to go to help this team and thinking about that shot does nothing for us," Jenkins said."When you see someone who probably hit the biggest shot in college basketball history, if not basketball history, and them not mention it - I never heard him mention it once," guard Josh Hart said.Hart says that's not easy, given that everywhere Jenkins goes, he's the guy who hit the shot."If you want to go grab a bite to eat or something, it wasn't possible. Everyone was saying, 'oh, it's Kris Jenkins.' Everyone wants his picture or autograph. I was a nobody, he made the shot. I was just the kid tagging along," Hart said.Hart joked he was the one taking the pictures. He said he would gladly take all the pictures he needs to if it means the Wildcats repeat as National Champions.First up, the Big East Conference Tournament with the Cats as the top seed. They lost last year in the finals, so they can't wait to get started this time."It's a new season. It's either win or go home. It's a one game tournament from here on out. If you don't care of business then you'll be home watching," Jenkins said.So he plans on giving it his best shot yet again.------