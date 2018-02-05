Making headlines: Eagles' Super Bowl win on front pages

It is my pleasure to present the front page of the Daily News for Philadelphia's Super Bowl champions. pic.twitter.com/ubEDVFamAC — Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) February 5, 2018

Champions AT LAST: Make sure you grab tomorrow's @PhillyInquirer for all of our coverage of the #Eagles first #SuperBowl win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/vGTtheoqlu — Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) February 5, 2018

A peek at your @ThePressofAC Monday front sports page.

And if you're an @Eagles fan, enjoy it!

You surely had to wait a long time.

Me? I am going home. @SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePffiuvisU — Charles Schroeder (@ACPressCharles) February 5, 2018

Here's what it's all about. Been waiting to do this front page all my life. Long time coming, but worth every bit. Super Bowl Champions. Phinally! pic.twitter.com/p9rqq77GmH — Philip Heron (@PhilHeron) February 5, 2018

A wrap-around cover for Monday's News Journal of Wilmington, Del. Designed by @ecbackstrom. pic.twitter.com/rO1tYwuj91 — Charles Apple (@charlesapple) February 5, 2018

In today’s Globe: @Dan_Shaughnessy on Patriots’ indefensible defense in #SuperBowlLII loss, hunger on top campuses, jockeying on Beacon Hill. https://t.co/HhkdNDK1MA pic.twitter.com/TADwUqmqIb — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 5, 2018

And you'll want to pick up multiple copies of LNP from your favorite news stand tomorrow. This one's a keeper, folks. It actually happened. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/A9SZpn9ydf — Lancaster Sports (@LancasterSports) February 5, 2018

Take a look at the front page of Monday's Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/jXGgrNE80C — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 5, 2018

Monday February 5, 2018 pic.twitter.com/zfYR0BFvJZ — Tweet The Times (@nyt_front_page) February 5, 2018

Monday's @nytsports off the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph: RARE BIRDS. Pulled off on East Coast deadlines with @zagatam, @sae722 @j_petter @NailaJeanMeyers and a cast of hundreds from Minneapolis to South Korea and back. pic.twitter.com/Ism5ZgjtbV — Josh Crutchmer (@jcrutchmer) February 5, 2018

The back page: #Eagles raise Lombardi Trophy for first time in 58 years thanks to the unlikeliest of heroes #SuperBowl https://t.co/l4EMZ4aW3L pic.twitter.com/gAEb3171N7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 5, 2018

TODAY'S COVER: The Giants win! ...the best Super Bowl commercial, that is https://t.co/21FcBvGTLk pic.twitter.com/EHPmM4ltfz — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2018

STOP THE PRESSES!!!! ... We have a new front!



FOR THE BIRDS! https://t.co/3vlmqTxOJF

Hated @Eagles win first #SuperBowl but, HOORAY! Evil @Patriots blow it! pic.twitter.com/W8ZZFUE1Gp — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 5, 2018

An early look at tomorrow's @PostSports cover: Eagles defeat Patriots, 41-33, to claim their FIRST Super Bowl title in franchise history and deny Tom Brady a sixth ring. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/53UdCYwvo9 — Brianna Schroer (@briannaschroer) February 5, 2018

What a game. Read all about it and more in Monday's @detnews_sports pages! pic.twitter.com/53TAfids9B — Julie Julie (@juliejalopy) February 5, 2018

New Orleans Times-Picayune pic.twitter.com/bOykTSP45k — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018

Good morning! Check out Monday’s Sports front page:



Read these stories & more https://t.co/AtK8bYYA44 pic.twitter.com/yVtTswup96 — NHRegister Sports (@nhrsports) February 5, 2018

Here's my #SuperBowl cover for @thecolumbian ... saw lots of "Birds" "Flight" etc. for headlines. Went with main shot primarily cuz Brady just sitting there all loser like. (Yay!) @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/5DrBjrhE7z — Jeff Klein (@jeffklein68) February 5, 2018

Monday's @gazettextra sports:

The @Eagles overcame the @Patriots in a classic Super Bowl to win their first Lombardi Trophy, the @bucks won their 10th straight meeting with the Nets, and the Badgers lost at Maryland. @APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/V3B5Qzx5nQ — Bryan Wegter (@brywegter) February 5, 2018

Monday's @Tennessean: Nick Foles (!) connected with Zach Ertz, the defense came up with an epic stop and the #Eagles won their first #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/eRHkCYCv5n — Jake Lovett (@jllovett) February 5, 2018

Through two computer issues, wire going down, and literally hitting the button at deadline, we got this out, thanks to me writing up the story. Second edition coming soon. #SuperBowl @APSE_sportmedia @JeffSvoboda @toledosports pic.twitter.com/jcThZrOPwQ — Donn Walden (@waldo9939) February 5, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!This is a big story not only in the Delaware Valley but all around the world.Here's how the story is being shared on front pages across the country and beyond.6abc.com: Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super BowlPhiladelphia Daily News: Won For The AgesPhiladelphia Inquirer: At LastPress of Atlantic City: E-A-G-L-E-S! C-H-A-M-P-S!Delaware County Times: PhinallyReading Eagle: Super At LastThe News Journal (Wilmington): Super Bowl Champions Finally/ It's HistoryYork Daily Record: Super Bowl Champs!Boston Herald: Slipped AwayBoston Herald: Super BummerBoston Globe: Deep-SixedLNP: Wonder DogsWall Street Journal: Eagles Win First Super Bowl In Shootout with PatriotsNew York Times: The Eagles Finally Land on TopNew York Times Sports: Rare BirdsNew York Post: Philly Dilly!New York Post: Giants Win Best Ad...Oh, and Eagles beat PatriotsNew York Daily News: For the Birds!Washington Post: Philadelphia's finestDenver Post: Philly's St. NickDetroit News Sports: Eagles SoarPioneer Press (Minnesota): Green DayNew Orleans Times-Picayune: Birds of Play; Unlike, you know, those Atlanta birdsRichmond Times-Dispatch (Virginia): Golden EaglesEdmonton Sun: Eagles SoarNew Haven Register: This One's for the BirdsThe Daily Pennsylvania: Fly Eagles FlyTimes-Tribune (Scranton): PhinallyBuffalo News (New York): Alpha DogsLongmont Times-Call (Colorado): Shining MomentThe Columbian (Washington): Eagles are flying highSoutheast Missourian: World ChampsThe Gazette (Wisconsin): Philly, PhillyChicago Tribune: Finally, PhillyDaily Camera (Colorado): One For The BirdsSun-Time Sports (Chicago): Saint NickDaily Hampshire Gazette: DeniedNew Orleans Advocate: Philly Philly!Victoria Advocate (Texas): Super FolesNewsday (New York): Phinally!Tennessean: First FlightThe Blade (Ohio): Fly, Eagles, FlyThe Standard Times: For The Birds------