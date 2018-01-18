Malcolm Jenkins welcomes new baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins is celebrating the birth of his baby girl earlier this week.
Jenkins and his wife, Morrissa, welcomed their second daughter - Selah Nola Jenkins - just a few days before the big NFC Championship game.
Jenkins took to Facebook to express the emotions he is feeling surrounding the birth of his daughter.
"Every time I think of raising two daughters I feel excited, afraid, responsible, helpless, and extremely blessed all at the same time," Jenkins says.
The Jenkins welcomed their first daughter, Elle, back in 2013.
