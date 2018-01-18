Malcolm Jenkins welcomes new baby girl

The Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins is celebrating the birth of his baby girl earlier this week.Jenkins and his wife, Morrissa, welcomed their second daughter - Selah Nola Jenkins - just a few days before the big NFC Championship game.Jenkins took to Facebook to express the emotions he is feeling surrounding the birth of his daughter."Every time I think of raising two daughters I feel excited, afraid, responsible, helpless, and extremely blessed all at the same time," Jenkins says.The Jenkins welcomed their first daughter, Elle, back in 2013.------