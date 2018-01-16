  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NFC Championship Game tickets go on sale, sell out

Trying to get Eagles NFC Championship tickets. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 16, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tickets to the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings went on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday and appeared to sell out moments later.

Peculiar path for Foles, Keenum to NFC Championship Game
Two backup quarterbacks are now one step away from leading their respective teams into the Super Bowl and completing one very peculiar path.


For those searching for tickets, a note on the Ticketmaster website read "No tickets but keep trying..."

The limited amount of tickets ranged from $170 to $255, standing room tickets will cost $135.

Action News asked fans on Twitter if they were able to order any tickets.

Some of the responses:

"I was on right at 10 and they sold out."
"No! And I logged on exactly at 10am and I just wanted 3 standing room tickets!"
"How is it even possible to get these? I'd love to find out who actually got them and how they did it!"
"Gone quicker than the Cowboys playoff hopes."

If you want to try your luck, here's the link to buy standard tickets.

Despite the odds, Eagles fans were hopeful they would get their hands on the tickets.
Tips for buying Eagles tickets. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2018.



Action News gathered tips from Ticketmaster in order to make sure fans were prepared this time - and in the future:
1. Already register for a Ticketmaster account.
2. Make sure account information and credit card number and expiration dates are current.

3. Sign in ahead of time.

4. Buy from home or work. Ticketmaster says sometimes shared Wi-Fi can be slow when speed is what you need.

5. Use more than one computer.

6. Search for a smaller number of tickets or even single tickets.

7. Keep checking back. Ticketmaster says sometimes additional tickets are released anywhere from one week up to a few hours before a big event.

For the full list of "insider tips" CLICK HERE.
Eagles tickets on sale Tuesday: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 15, 2018


