SPORTS

Nick Foles looks foward to working with Carson Wentz in Eagles return

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles spoke to reporters Thursday about being back in Philadelphia.

Foles was at the Novacare Complex in South Philadelphia.

Foles said he said he wants to continue to grow as a player.

"This was a great opportunity to come back here and be a part of this organization with a quarterback like Carson [Wentz.] I was once a young quarterback here. It's funny seeing a young quarterback. The opportunity to help him grow and excel. He's such a talented quarterback and individual," Foles said.

Foles says he is taking his role of helping Wentz with great pride.

He had his best year with the Eagles in 2013 when he threw 27. He also went to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, Foles was a backup for the Kansas City Chiefs.

------
SPORTS
