Nova Nation looking for V-peat in NCAA Tournament

Kelley's Tavern was packed Thursday night with Nova Nation fans, a number of them wearing "Nova Madness V-Peat" T-shirts.A lot of folks feel like we could very well see a repeat of last year's Wildcat championship victory after defeating Mount St. Mary's.For a while, Nova Nation was on the edge of their seats, but in the end, the Wildcats came out victorious."Definitely exciting. I think J. Wright gives them a sense of community. They all feel together, and they're a great team. We love them," said senior Danielle Grasso."I think Nova Nation's hotter than a wild fire right now, and maybe even hotter than the briskets. I think the passion of the students is what makes this team go far," said senior Nicholas Grupen."I think the seniors definitely play a big role in it. The returning three, they're a tight-knit unit," said senior Colleen Farrell.And senior James Carey was a little philosophical about the victory."Seeing these guys on campus, they're very friendly guys. They know what it takes to be a team player, I really think," said Carey."They just work really well together. The support they have back at school, and they're just a great team," said senior Megan Enright.Nova fans are now gearing up for the next game on Saturday in Buffalo after winning their first game of the NCAA Tournament.------