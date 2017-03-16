Nova Nation looking for V-peat in NCAA Tournament

SPORTS

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) --
Kelley's Tavern was packed Thursday night with Nova Nation fans, a number of them wearing "Nova Madness V-Peat" T-shirts.

A lot of folks feel like we could very well see a repeat of last year's Wildcat championship victory after defeating Mount St. Mary's.

For a while, Nova Nation was on the edge of their seats, but in the end, the Wildcats came out victorious.

"Definitely exciting. I think J. Wright gives them a sense of community. They all feel together, and they're a great team. We love them," said senior Danielle Grasso.

"I think Nova Nation's hotter than a wild fire right now, and maybe even hotter than the briskets. I think the passion of the students is what makes this team go far," said senior Nicholas Grupen.

"I think the seniors definitely play a big role in it. The returning three, they're a tight-knit unit," said senior Colleen Farrell.

And senior James Carey was a little philosophical about the victory.

"Seeing these guys on campus, they're very friendly guys. They know what it takes to be a team player, I really think," said Carey.

"They just work really well together. The support they have back at school, and they're just a great team," said senior Megan Enright.

Nova fans are now gearing up for the next game on Saturday in Buffalo after winning their first game of the NCAA Tournament.

