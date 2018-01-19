SPORTS

Head Coach Doug Pederson: Eagles blocking out noise, staying focused

Head Coach Doug Pederson not surprised by Eagles' success.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You might be asking yourself, 'Who would have thought the Eagles would be one win away from the Super Bowl?'

Doug Pederson, that's who!

The head coach spoke to the media on Friday, just two days before the NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Pederson said he doesn't have a crystal ball, but said he saw talent during training camp... and here we are!

Now, as the team gets ready, Pederson said it's important to stick to the plan.



"Nothing really has to change. At the end of the day it's football, and I've got to make sure my head is in the right spot. I'm blocking out the noise, just like I'm telling the players to block it out. And I'm focused on my job and helping this team win a football game," he said.

"I try not to get caught up in the magnitude of what this game really means, but when you have time away and you can really reflect not only on the season, but where this team is and the things we've faced all year, it really does put it in perspective," Pederson continued.

Pederson says over the last two years he is wiser and he is smarter, but his focus right now is winning the day.

