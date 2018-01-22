Pederson's locker room speech: One more game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2976308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Excitement remains in the air morning after Eagles win. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 22, 2018.

If the Philadelphia Eagles needed more motivation coming out of their NFC Championship win, they got it from head coach Doug Pederson and safety Malcolm Jenkins.The team released video Monday of their postgame locker room speeches."We're going to the Super Bowl," Pederson said."We're going to the 'Ship. What? We're going to the 'Ship," the team chanted."Hey, I cannot tell you, from the bottom of my heart, I love every one of you, coaches, players, personnel in the entire organization. The amount of work that has gone in to what you have accomplished this season - and guess what? We are not done yet," Pederson said. "We got one more football game to play this season. One more game. We play this game to play on the world's biggest stage. You're going to the Super Bowl! Let's go!"Jenkins then gave his encouraging words."You're going to hear it all the time, the phrase 'we're going to the Super Bowl.' We ain't just going, we're going to win. We didn't put in all this work not to just get here and celebrate, man, we're gonna win. Everybody in this world that talked bad about us, that doubted us, all we did was stick together, love each other, have fun playing. Family on three," Jenkins said."One. Two. Three - ""Family!" the Eagles said.Watch the speeches: