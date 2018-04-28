PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles agree to terms with RB Darren Sproles

Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Running back Darren Sproles is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team announced on Saturday evening that the team had agreed to terms with Sproles.

Sproles, 34, originally planned to retire after the 2017 season, explaining that his two daughters are "getting to the age that they want their daddy around more."

But he tore his ACL and broke his forearm against the New York Giants in September, and decided he didn't want to finish his career on injured reserve.



Sproles is eighth in career all-purpose yards with 19,155. He has a chance to chase down Steve Smith(19,180), Marshall Faulk (19,190) and Tim Brown (19,682).

Sproles would be part of a running back rotation with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.

The team's leading rusher from 2017, LeGarrette Blount, signed with the Detroit Lions, in free agency.

