Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets on sale Thursday

Are you ready to watch your Philadelphia Eagles make it two Super Bowl wins in a row?Single Game tickets will go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m. for all ten home games at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.They are available through the Ticketmaster website or calling by Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-745-3000.There is a four ticket limit per game.The Eagles home schedule begins with a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 9th and ends during week 16 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 23rd.