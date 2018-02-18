PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force

Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA (WPVI) --
Phillies' new first baseman Carlos Santana is a big hit in Clearwater.

After signing a 3 year 60 million dollar deal this offseason, the Phillies believe they can go from worst to first with his bat and glove.

"We have a lot of talent. That's why I'm here to help," said Santana.

They should be looking at Santana and saying that's an incredible example of calm relaxed bold energy.

Santana is catching the attention of his young teammates.

He's a much needed veteran presence and his approach at the plate solidifies the middle of the lineup.

We asked Santana how dangerous the lineup can be in Philadelphia. "A lot, I'm a patient guy," he said.

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said, "When you have a guy right in the middle of the lineup grinding down the opposing pitcher, you get exhausted. Who benefits from that? The next man up, and the next man up, and there's a ripple effect. An exhausted starting pitcher or even a reliever is a really good thing for the Phillies.

Santana gets hit for power but if you build a get on base has been remarkable over the last seven seasons. He led the American League in walks.

