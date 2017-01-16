SPORTS

Phillies prospect Roman Quinn gives back
EMBED </>More News Videos

On MLK Day of Service, the Philadelphia Phillies up and comer Roman Quinn was giving back (WPVI)

By
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?"

On Monday, on MLK Day of Service, the Philadelphia Phillies up and comer Roman Quinn was giving back.

The outfield prospect became the first major leaguer to hold a baseball clinic for kids from the Phillies Urban Youth Academy Program at the newly-opened Ryan Howard Training Center in South Philadelphia.

"It's the first time ever in my life that I did something like this on Martin Luther King Day. It's a special for me," Quinn said.

Quinn has a dream of his own - to crack the Phillies Opening Day roster.

"I heard a couple times from a couple of the coaches that I have a pretty good chance. As long as I stay healthy. I end up doing it, just enjoy the game, just realize it's the same game," Quinn said.

Quinn, the Phillies second round pick in 2011, has a legit shot to make the jump from AA to Opening Day.

He made his major league debut during September call-ups. In 15 games, he got on base and showed off his signature speed.

But for now, he's working hard to help these youngsters make some jumps of their own.

"Just to have a dream and follow it. Do whatever you can to make it happen. Work hard and work towards something, whether professionally they want to be a doctor, a lawyer, whatever they want to do, just have something to work towards," Quinn said.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhilliesPhiladelphia Phillies
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Embiid strong in 4th quarter as 76ers beat Bucks 113-104
Bettors to stick with Packers as $300 ticket now worth $28K
Source: Chip Kelly interviews with Jaguars for offensive coordinator job
Obama welcomes World Series champion Chicago Cubs
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Dozens remember Abington teen Grace Packer
Graffiti found on Somerton synagogue's building
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
Trump Meets With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son
Volunteers gather for Philly's MLK day of service
Victim: 2 men impersonating Philly police tried abduction
Show More
Local woman's weight loss story featured in People
Wife of Orlando Nightclub Gunman Arrested
Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies at 82
Worker killed by falling steel beam in Bensalem
Springsteen cover band cancels Inaugural gala performance
More News
Top Video
Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Graffiti found on Somerton synagogue's building
Local woman's weight loss story featured in People
Victim: 2 men impersonating Philly police tried abduction
More Video