Phillies prospect Roman Quinn gives back

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?"On Monday, on MLK Day of Service, the Philadelphia Phillies up and comer Roman Quinn was giving back.The outfield prospect became the first major leaguer to hold a baseball clinic for kids from the Phillies Urban Youth Academy Program at the newly-opened Ryan Howard Training Center in South Philadelphia."It's the first time ever in my life that I did something like this on Martin Luther King Day. It's a special for me," Quinn said.Quinn has a dream of his own - to crack the Phillies Opening Day roster."I heard a couple times from a couple of the coaches that I have a pretty good chance. As long as I stay healthy. I end up doing it, just enjoy the game, just realize it's the same game," Quinn said.Quinn, the Phillies second round pick in 2011, has a legit shot to make the jump from AA to Opening Day.He made his major league debut during September call-ups. In 15 games, he got on base and showed off his signature speed.But for now, he's working hard to help these youngsters make some jumps of their own."Just to have a dream and follow it. Do whatever you can to make it happen. Work hard and work towards something, whether professionally they want to be a doctor, a lawyer, whatever they want to do, just have something to work towards," Quinn said.