PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies sign Arrieta to multi-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Arrieta to a multi-year contract General Manager Matt Klentak announced Monday.

Arrieta, 32, went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .235 batting average in 30 starts last year for the Chicago Cubs. In his final 14 starts of the season (beginning July 2), he posted a 2.26 ERA, which was second-best among all major league starting pitchers in that span, trailing only Corey Kluber (1.75; minimum 79.0 innings). Arrieta won National League Pitcher of the Month honors in August after going 4-1 with a 1.21 ERA in six starts.

"This is an exciting day for the Phillies organization and our fans," said Klentak. "Jake is among the best pitchers in baseball and his list of accomplishments is exceptional. He is an elite competitor, a tireless worker and a winner, and I am confident that he will be a great addition to our talented young team and the city of Philadelphia."

Over the past three seasons (2015-17), Arrieta leads all major league pitchers with 54 wins, ranks second with a 2.71 ERA (Clayton Kershaw - 2.07) and has the third-lowest opponents' batting average (.203).

During that time, he pitched two 9.0-inning no-hitters, both as a visiting player: August 30, 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and April 21, 2016 versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Also, during those three years, Arrieta had a streak of 24 consecutive starts without a loss that saw him go 20-0 with a 1.01 ERA from July 30, 2015 through May 31, 2016.

Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award when he went 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA in 33 starts, leading the major leagues in wins, tying for the NL lead in complete games (4), shutouts (3) and starts, and finishing second with 229.0 innings pitched.

In 2016, in addition to helping the Cubs win the World Series, he was named to the NL All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award after hitting .262 with a .415 slugging percentage. He has five home runs in the regular season and one in the postseason.

Originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2007 June draft out of Texas Christian University, Arrieta is 88-56 (.611) in his career with a 3.57 ERA and .222 opponents' batting average in 197 games (191 starts) for the Orioles (2010-13) and Cubs (2013-17). In nine career postseason starts, he is 5-3 with a 3.08 ERA.

To make room for Arrieta on the 40-man roster, the Phillies have designated first baseman Tommy Joseph for assignment.

Arrieta will wear number 49.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Mission accomplished: Tommy Hunter helps Phillies land Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta agrees to multiyear deal with Phillies
Reports: Free agent ace Arrieta, Phillies reach 3-yr deal
Phillies to induct Roy Halladay into Wall of Fame
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Mission accomplished: Tommy Hunter helps Phillies land Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta agrees to multiyear deal with Phillies
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nor'easter Brushes Our Area, A Few Slick Spots Possible
South Jersey prepares for another round of snow
1 person in custody after explosion in Elsmere, Del.
Shore-goers get an early start on summer rentals
Shoppers search for salt, shovels among spring offerings
Pa. school district hires armed guards
Train horn blares for 3 hrs. straight in Upper Merion
2nd explosion rocks Austin hours after deadly blast at a home
Show More
Standoff at Days Inn in Wrightstown ends peacefully
Pedestrian struck by train on SEPTA's Airport Line
Lawmakers rally for family seeking sanctuary in Philly church
Woman confronts burglar in Ft. Washington home
Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Ireland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos