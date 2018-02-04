SUPER BOWL

Philadelphia police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Crisco has been replaced by hydraulic fluid this time around to prevent fans in Philadelphia from climbing street poles and signs around the city after Sunday's Super Bowl.

Philadelphia police were on the streets Sunday afternoon preparing for the crowds later in the evening by applying what they said was hydraulic fluid to street poles and signs. They used Crisco during the NFC Championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings.


The Philadelphia Eagles are playing the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl LII. A massive celebration is expected throughout the city if the Eagles win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The crew tasked with applying a slippery substance to poles had labeled themselves the "Crisco Cops" for the NFC Championship. This time the crew that was working up and down Broad Street, where much of the postgame action is expected to unfold, some six hours before kickoff, went with "Pole Patrol."



The Epic Church on Broad Street posted a photo of a member of the 'Pole Patrol' greasing what they said was the first pole of the day.


The city of Philadelphia has plans in place in an attempt to control the crowds after the game, win or lose. Police commissioner Richard Ross would not specify how many officers would be on the streets.

"A lot," he said earlier this week. "More than there were two weeks ago, and there were a lot two weeks ago. It's a significant deployment package because you have to be ready for anything."

EMBED More News Videos

Philly police to can the Crisco on Super Bowl Sunday. Watch video of Commissioner Richard Ross discussing Super Bowl plans on January 30, 2018.



The commissioner said earlier in the week they would not be using Crisco this time around. He would not, however, reveal the substance of choice.

The Philadelphia police are using their past experiences with the Phillies' 2008 championship, papal visit in 2015, Democratic National Convention in 2016 and the NFL Draft last year to prepare for Sunday's activities.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News