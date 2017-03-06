SPORTS

Returning soldier surprises family at 76ers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three children got the surprise of a lifetime at the Philadelphia 76ers game Monday night.

First Lieutenant Christopher Ngo popped out of a box and surprised his family.

The crowd went wild.

Ngo hasn't seen his three children and fiance since last April.

He spent four months in Afghanistan followed by five months in Iraq.

"I was really nervous, I was trembling, but I'm glad I can be with them right now," Ngo said.

Ngo plans to spend the next month with his family before returning to his job at the Philadelphia Police Department.

