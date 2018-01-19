SPORTS

SEPTA offering Eagles NFC Championship game discounts

SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you are planning to head to Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings do battle for the NFC Championship on Sunday, think about taking SEPTA.

The transit agency is offering a special, discounted round-trip pass for fans who take the Broad Street Line.

In anticipation of large crowds, SEPTA is adding more than a dozen extra subway trains to the schedule.

The tap-and-go pass goes on sale Friday, and costs $4.

Here is the full plan as released by SEPTA:

SEPTA will offer a new option for riders to get to-and-from the Eagles-Vikings NFC Championship Game on Sunday - a special discounted round-trip pass that can be used for tap-and-go travel on the Broad Street Line subway.

The pass will cost just $4 - the same as a two-pack of tokens - and will be sold starting Friday at the following sales locations: 15th Street Station, Frankford Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, 69th Street Transportation Center and SEPTA Headquarters at 1234 Market Street. The passes will also be sold on game day starting at 10 a.m. at three locations on the Broad Street Line: Fern Rock Transportation Center, at the Dilworth Park entrance to the City Hall Station and at the Walnut/Locust Station. Please note that the Sunday sales are cash only.

The disposable pass is good for two trips on any SEPTA subway, trolley or bus - so fans can use them to get to-and-from the game on the Broad Street Line subway. Riders will tap them at validators on turnstiles and fare boxes, just like they would with a SEPTA Key Card. For more information, visit http://www.septa.org/key/updates/eagles-special.html.
Reload SEPTA Key Cards In Advance

Customers who are planning to make multiple trips on SEPTA subways, buses or trolleys are urged to get a SEPTA Key Card, which provides discounted fares and transfers using the Travel Wallet feature. Riders who already have a Key Card can add funds onto their account to speed their travel to-and-from the game on Sunday. SEPTA Key Cards can be reloaded online at www.septakey.org, by phone at (855) 567-3782, or at station kiosks.

Extra Game Day Service

SEPTA will have extra service on the Broad Street Line before the game to accommodate fans. A total of 14 Sports Express trips will supplement regularly scheduled service. Sports Express trips will run every 10 minutes starting at 3:35 p.m. and continuing up until shortly before kickoff.

Sports Express trains make limited stops along the Broad Street Line to provide quick and efficient service to AT&T Station. These trips start at Fern Rock Transportation Center with stops at Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race/Vine, City Hall and Walnut/Locust stations, then go right to AT&T Station at the Sports Complex.

The Broad Street Line is easily accessible from SEPTA's other modes of travel. There is a free interchange from both the Market-Frankford Line and trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall Station. Also, for Regional Rail riders, the City Hall Station is just a short walk from Suburban and Jefferson Stations, and a number of bus routes connect with stations along
More: SEPTA.org/Events/Sports

