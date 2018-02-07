SUPER BOWL

SOLD OUT! SEPTA Regional Rail passes for Eagles Super Bowl parade are gone

EMBED </>More Videos

Riders scramble to get SEPTA passes for parade. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA has sold out of its 50,000 day passes for Regional Rail ahead of the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Even if you were able to purchase a ticket, SEPTA said the day passes do not guarantee a ride if the system is at capacity. If you are unable to use it, the pass is still good for 180 days.

Notably, SEPTA's website has a full breakdown of when Regional Rail trains are leaving - and their capacity. Since SEPTA is not guaranteeing everyone with a pass will get a seat on a train, if crowds look bigger than the stated capacity, you might want to find an additional means of transportation.

SEPTA said that Weekly and Monthly TrailPasses will also be accepted for parade-day travel, along with pre-purchased senior/reduced fares.

For SEPTA's full plan for the Eagles parade on Thursday, CLICK OR TAP HERE.

Tickets were hard to come by at some stations. Earlier Wednesday, Action News caught up with some people at the Paoli Station in Chester County were upset that they were leaving emptyhanded.

"We got here a little after 4 a.m. We got in line, great time in line, got up to go inside to get the tickets, and they told us they were sold out. So now we're stuck without tickets, no way to get into the city, no way to celebrate with our great Philadelphia Eagles," Kevin Howell of Paoli said.

Even the young fans felt the frustration.

"We get here like 4:30 a.m. and we're around that corner, and everybody is saying they were sold out. I got super mad. It was just annoying," Ian Thir of Glenmoore, Pa. said.

For full details on SEPTA's plan for the Championship Parade, click here.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
trafficAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlpa. newsphilly newsSEPTAparade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SEPTA's detailed service plan for Eagles parade
SUPER BOWL
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
Eagles to receive Super Bowl championship rings
More Super Bowl
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
Report: Legalizing marijuana in Pa. could add $500M in tax revenue
4 injured in explosion at Army depot in central Pa.
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Show More
2 people jump from burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News