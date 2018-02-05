SUPER BOWL

Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations

EMBED </>More Videos

Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a celebration like none other in Center City and throughout Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship. But there were fans who took the celebration too far Sunday night, causing damage in parts of the city.

The mayor's office said earlier Monday that three arrests were made, though Philadelphia police have declined to release an official number so far.

EMBED More News Videos

Businesses along route prep for Eagles parade. John Rawlin reports during Action News at 4pm on February 5, 2018.


The windows at Macy's on Market Street were smashed, with glass and debris littering the sidewalk. By Monday morning, the store window had been boarded up and the glass had been cleared.

"The lion's share of people celebrate peacefully, but you're going to get some idiots out there that feel like, for whatever reason, they have to destroy property," said Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross said the sheer volume of people made it difficult for officers to respond to specific areas on Sunday night.

Fans could be seen climbing poles and the gates in front of City Hall, while traffic lights were brought to the ground in several places.

A video shows a car flipped onto its driver's side at Broad and Walnut.

EMBED More News Videos

Some Eagles fans cause damage. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018.


Meanwhile, outside the Ritz-Carlton, the entrance awning collapsed under the weight of a group of people who climbed on top of it.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.



Ross said some revelers and officers suffered minor injuries, including himself.

"They were working under some very difficult circumstances, bottles being thrown at them. Yours truly had one hit him in the head," said Ross. "I don't get what people do and why they do it."

Fans we talked to didn't understand it either.

"We won! There's no reason to tear up! Be happy we won and keep moving," said Dee Moses.

Police worked to manage the crowds on foot, bikes, and horses.

"We're thankful for our PPD for their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely." the mayor's office said.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Hotels along parade route booked to capacity
Joel Embiid, Justin Anderson attend Super Bowl, return to Philadelphia at 3 a.m.
VIDEO: Celebration continues for Eagles fans
Eagles Super Bowl parade Thursday! See time, route
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Hundreds of fans greet conquering Eagles at airport
Joel Embiid, Justin Anderson attend Super Bowl, return to Philadelphia at 3 a.m.
Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl watched by fewer people
VIDEO: Celebration continues for Eagles fans
Philadelphia to hold parade for Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday
More Sports
Top Stories
Eagles Super Bowl parade Thursday! See time, route
Eagles bring Lombardi trophy to fans after landing in Philly
Philly public, Archdiocesan schools closed Thursday for Super Bowl parade
AccuWeather: Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Dow plunges 1,175 points in worst day for stocks since 2011
VIDEO: Nick Foles honored with parade at Disney World
Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home
School bus crashes in Delco
Show More
Supreme Court denies GOP, won't block PA redistricting
How the Eagles beat the Patriots at their own game
ESPN Insiders: What should Eagles do with Nick Foles?
Nick Foles plans to become a pastor after football
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
Hear it from Jim: Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!
VIDEO: Chopper 6 over Super Bowl celebrations in Center City
More Video