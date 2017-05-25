  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Sunscreen dispensers coming to Philadelphia, Phillies games

Phillies, Philadelphia team up to help prevent skin cancer. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 25, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Phillies great Mike Schmidt is teaming up with the City of Philadelphia to help prevent skin cancer.

Schmidt, along with Mayor Jim Kenney, Stacy Ostrau, Executive Director of the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, Dr. Anthony Colletta, Executive Vice President & President of Facilitated Health Networks at Independence Blue Cross, and David Buck, Phillies Senior Vice President, announced the initiative called the SunSmart Philadelphia project on Thursday.

It involves installing yellow dispensers filled with sunscreen throughout the city.

Three will be available for use in the Lloyd Hall/Boathouse Row area, a place popular with joggers, walkers and sightseers.

A fourth will be placed in the City Hall courtyard.

An additional 12 dispensers will be located throughout Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will be hosting Melanoma Awareness Day on Sunday, May 28, at Citizens Bank Park during the 1:35 p.m. game against the Cincinnati Reds.

In addition to the debut of the new dispensers, the day will feature a special ceremonial pitch by Schmidt.

Four years ago, Schimdt was diagnosed with stage three melanoma.

He says it was the result of a lifetime spent in the sun with no protection.

Schmidt, now cancer-free, also stars in the new Melanoma Awareness public service announcement, which will be played for the first time during the May 28 game on the Phillies giant videoboard.
