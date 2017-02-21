Temple's Donnaizha Fountain tells her story of hope

Six-foot junior guard Donnaizha Fountain averages almost 15 points a game for the Temple Owls, but if you think her game is something special, just wait until you hear her story."I was born to a 15-year-old mom, a baby herself. And a day before her baby shower, the father of her child, who was 17, was shot and killed," Donnazhia said.From birth, it was just Donnazhia and her mother Don Niece; the two basically raised each other."She promised me that she'll get her college degree before I get my high school diploma and she did that. She went back for her master's and she's going back to school for more. It's like she doesn't want to stop cause she wants me to see that it's possible," Donnazhia said.That 15-year-old mother, now 36, is back in school to get her PhD.And Donnazhia will graduate in May and pursue her master's degree next year as she finishes out her Temple career. Then she has her sights set on the WNBA."That's my number one goal and number one dream since I was a kid. I want to play in the WNBA and I'm going to," Donnazhia said.Donnazhia has big plans for when her basketball days over.The well-spoken junior is planning to use your vocal skills in her next career.Donnaizha dreams of being a sportscaster one day and already cuts her teeth On TUTV."I want to be in front of the camera and I want to be behind the scenes making the world great," Donnazhia said.And Donnazhia knows there is hope for your dreams to come true."There's hope. I'm a walking definition of it. My mom had me at 15 with no help, my dad was shot and killed. This is not supposed to be my story. But it is. This can be everyone's story. You can be who you want to be," Donnazhia said.And if she wants to be a broadcaster someday, this is a pretty great start.------