EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3053513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Confetti rained down and "We are the Champions" played as the Philadelphia Eagles were honored at the end of Thursday's Super Bowl parade and celebration.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has finally broken his silence after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.Brady took to Instagram on Friday, saying he has spent the past four days reflecting on the loss as well as the season."There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal," Brady writes. "And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive."Brady goes on to say that over the last week, the number one feeling has been gratitude, including a sense of gratitude for his Super Bowl opponents."Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)," he said.Tom also expressed gratitude for his teammates, his coaches, New England fans, and his family.The post reads as follows:----------