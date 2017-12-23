Trent Cole to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle on Christmas Day

Two-time Pro Bowler and one of the Eagles franchise's all-time leading pass rushers will retire in Philadelphia.Trent Cole will officially retire on Monday night, prior to the team's matchup with the Oakland Raiders at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.Cole will serve as the game's honorary captain and will be recognized in front of the home crowd during the first quarter break.Cole was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft and went on to earn two trips to the Pro Bowl and a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro second team in 2009.------