Upper Providence closer to Little League World Series

Congratulations to the Upper Providence Little League Baseball team!
They Montgomery County team is one step closer to the Little League World Series.
Upper Providence defeated a team from Delaware 4 to 3 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut Sunday afternoon.
The team takes on Maryland Monday afternoon.
