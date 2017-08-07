SPORTS

Upper Providence closer to Little League World Series

Upper Providence closer to Little League World Series. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 6, 2017. (WPVI)

Congratulations to the Upper Providence Little League Baseball team!

They Montgomery County team is one step closer to the Little League World Series.

Upper Providence defeated a team from Delaware 4 to 3 during the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut Sunday afternoon.

The team takes on Maryland Monday afternoon.
