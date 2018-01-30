SUPER BOWL

VIDEO: WWE's John Cena sings Eagles Fight Song to Philly crowd

John Cena arrives at the LA Premiere of "Ferdinand" at the 20th Century Fox Studio Lot on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
John Cena, a New England Patriots fan, knew how to win over a Philadelphia crowd - sing the Eagles Fight Song.

The former 16-time champion took the microphone at the end of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia to address the Philly fans.

"Right now, I'd like to pay my respect," he began.

That's when Cena, who hails from Massachusetts, started his rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly."

The 'Ferdinand' star was soon joined by the crowd.

He gave his best "E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles" chant before delivering one final remark for Eagles fans in attendance, "From the bottom of my heart Philly, thank you, have a great night, and good luck this weekend!"


The WWE has been in town since Saturday for Royal Rumble Weekend. The four-night spectacle ends tonight with WWE Smackdown Live.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super BowlSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Eagles are 'enjoying the moment' at Super Bowl Opening Night
6abc's Brian and Sharrie survey the scene in Minnesota
Guillermo catches Eagles fever with Sarah Bloomquist
Players, Media get ready for Super Bowl Opening Night
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says signing Nick Foles was money well spent
Giannis, Delly spark Bucks in 107-95 win over 76ers
Eagles are 'enjoying the moment' at Super Bowl Opening Night
6abc's Brian and Sharrie survey the scene in Minnesota
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Colder Air and Light Snow Tuesday
Eagles are 'enjoying the moment' at Super Bowl Opening Night
Guillermo catches Eagles fever with Sarah Bloomquist
Driver apparently trying to run people down shot by off-duty officer
Gunman opens fire on driver parked at City Ave. hotel
Arrest made after tow truck driver killed on Schuylkill Expy.
City unveils new 'Hub of Hope' for homeless
Children seeking sanctuary in Philly church venture out to school
Show More
#MeToo, immigrants will have strong presence in SOTU address
No arrests after 4 men shot, killed in Reading, Pa.
NJ community sends beloved school bus driver to the Super Bowl
Even the food competes in Minnesota
Players, Media get ready for Super Bowl Opening Night
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
More Photos