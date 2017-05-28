VIDEO: Scary crash at Indy 500, Scott Dixon out of race

Dixon's car struck the car of Jaye Howard, who had slid into the outside wall and then careered back across the track.
Dixon's car then catapulted toward the inside barrier, where it landed and split in half. Pieces of his car were left strewn across the track in Turn 2 as his car slid to a halt.
REPLAY: @scottdixon9 checked, cleared, and released after this turn 1 incident during the #Indy500 at @IMS. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/gaD950M27F— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
Dixon was already moving before his wreck car came to a stop. He got out of the car on his own power to a roar from the crowd and stepped into a waiting ambulance for a trip to the infield care center.
REPLAY: @scottdixon9 incident in turn 1 at @IMS #Indy500 #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/JaK8lfx4nt— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
WATCH: @verizon pit reporter @ktmosborne talked with @JayHowardRacing after his turn 1 incident during the #Indy500. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/VDsEA2Ju9I— IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 28, 2017
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps