SPORTS

VIDEO: Scary crash at Indy 500, Scott Dixon out of race

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, begins to go over the top of Jay Howard, of England, during the running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Bill Friel)

Pole sitter Scott Dixon was involved in a terrifying wreck that sent him out of the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon's car struck the car of Jaye Howard, who had slid into the outside wall and then careered back across the track.

The car driven by Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, goes over the top of Jay Howard, of England, in the first turn during the running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race.


Dixon's car then catapulted toward the inside barrier, where it landed and split in half. Pieces of his car were left strewn across the track in Turn 2 as his car slid to a halt.



Dixon was already moving before his wreck car came to a stop. He got out of the car on his own power to a roar from the crowd and stepped into a waiting ambulance for a trip to the infield care center.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsrace car
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning dies at age 85
Reds go for first series win in Philly since 2006
Joseph's hit sends Phillies past Reds 4-3
Reds face Phillies with eye on returning to .500
More Sports
Top Stories
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
Shark named Mary Lee detected off New Jersey coast
8 dead in shooting rampage in Mississippi
Man dies after Willingboro hit-and-run, vehicle found
Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook
Slain Va. officer was former Marine, father of 3, and native of Philly
Show More
Boy's frightening toss off water slide caught on video
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Mother of Uber CEO killed in boat accident
New Jersey nightclub shooting kills 1, injures 5
Police investigate fatal Wynnefield shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos