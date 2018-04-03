Villanova fans flood streets around campus to celebrate win

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3295061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Villanova fans celebrate after the Wildcats win their second National CHampionship in three years.

Villanova University students have flooded the streets around campus to celebrate their team's 79-62 win over Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.As soon as the game finished Monday night, fans streamed out into the streets, cheering and chanting.In anticipation of celebrations, utility poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't discourage some fans from climbing them.It's Villanova's second national championship in three years.------