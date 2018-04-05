VILLANOVA

Villanova honored with championship parade in Philadelphia

EXCLUSIVE: The Wildcats' team bus arrives at Dilworth Park during the Villanova National Championship Parade on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia got the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.

Thursday's parade took the winners of the men's basketball tournament down Market Street before ending at City Hall for a rally.


Villanova's suburban campus was closed and all classes were canceled so anyone who works at or attends the Roman Catholic university could take part.

The Wildcats' romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan.

It's their second national title in three seasons.



It's been an unusually busy parade season for Philadelphia sports fans. About two months ago, the Eagles thrilled fans with a parade to fete their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

