Villanova Mentality: Nova Nation cautiously optimistic

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Mount Saint Mary's Mountaineers tonight in Round One. (WPVI)

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The NCAA March Madness Men's Basketball Tournament kicks off today.

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers tonight in the First Round.

And Nova Nation is ready.

Some sophomores remember last year's buzzer beater that clinched the national championship and now expect a repeat.

"I have the same feeling going into the tournament last year as I do right now," sophomore Erin McKenna said.

So no question about it?

Sophomore T.J. Comizio says, "I don't know about no question. I hope so. I think. I think they got this one in the bag."

Villanova students are cautiously optimistic the #1 seeded Wildcats will beat the underdog #16 Mountaineers in Buffalo.

Inside Villanova's University Shop, employees are stocking up

"We've seen a lot of foot traffic in the last few days, especially with us being closed on Tuesday, we saw increased traffic on Monday and yesterday in the store with students and alumni coming in, buying as much gear as they can," Aaron Levin of the University Shop said.

Big East championship merchandise just came in fresh off the Wildcats win and the men will debut new 'Villanova Mentality' shirts on the bench tonight.



"They're replacing the 'Always Repping' Villanova shirts last year that they wore on the bench," Levin said.

Tipoff is at 7:10 p.m.

