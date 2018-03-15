MARCH MADNESS

Villanova, Penn ready to begin March Madness

Villanova's Jalen Brunsen / Pennsylvania forward Max Rothschild

Two local teams are looking to make an impact when March Madness heats up on Thursday.

Number one seeded Villanova is ready to take on Number 16 seed Radford at 6:50 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats are hoping to make a run like they did two years ago, winning the National Championship.

The Wildcats dominated in the Big East again this season and won the conference tournament for the second straight season.

Jay Wright is the winningest coach in Villanova history. He set the record in the Big East Tournament and is 416-165 with the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship on his resume.

EMBED More News Videos

Jamie Apody talks with Villanova Coach Jay Wright on Action News at 5 p.m., March 14, 2018



A number one seed has never lost an opening round game.

Some are calling the Penn Quakers the strongest number-16 seed in the history of the tournament. They are taking on the number one seeded Kansas at 2 p.m. in Wichita.

Penn, which won the Ivy League Tournament, has not won an NCAA tourney game since March 17, 1994, when the Quakers beat former Big 12 school Nebraska.
Penn coach Steve Donohue was an assistant on Quakers teams that went 0-3 against the Jayhawks in the 1990s, including a home-and-home series at The Palestra and Allen Fieldhouse. Donohue also coached Cornell against Kansas at the Phog in January 2010, a game that went down to the wire.

The Jayhawks won their 14th consecutive Big 12 title, then validated it by winning the league tournament to secure the top seed and a favorable geographic start.

Kansas is 4-0 in NCAA Tournament games played a couple hours' drive south of Lawrence, but the last one was in 1981.

--------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsmarch madnessuniversity of pennsylvaniavillanova
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH MADNESS
Villanova gets ready for Radford
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
Villanova, Penn gear up for NCAA Tournament
Dawn Staley returns to Philly after winning championship
More march madness
SPORTS
Free Chick-fil-A to honor Lehigh Valley's Saquon Barkley
Playoff hopeful 76ers visit slumping Knicks
Blue Jackets bear down on Flyers
Villanova gets ready for Radford
More Sports
Top Stories
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
225 Pennridge students to get detention over walkouts
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
New task force to address school security in Pa.
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester
Show More
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Chester County holding 3-day country music festival
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos