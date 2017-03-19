SPORTS

WATCH: Iowa wrestler wins national title, tosses assistant coach

Iowa's Cory Clark celebrates after defeating South Dakota States Seth Grossin a 133-pound match in the championship round of the NCAA Division I wresting championships. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS (WPVI) --
Iowa's Cory Clark won his first title in his final collegiate bout Saturday night.

Clark gutted through a shoulder injury that forced him to miss multiple matches earlier this season to snag a go-ahead takedown with 1:20 to go. He then held his opponent down and held on for a 4-3 win.

"Did I ever think it was going to get done? I thought if it wouldn't have got done it would have been a disaster because that was my goal as a senior in high school," Clark said. "And each year I didn't accomplish that it hurt me inside. So to get it done this year is incredible. It means a lot."

But he didn't stop there.



After the win, Clark sent his assistant coach for a ride.



Afterwards, Clark explained that his coach, Terry Brands, wanted him to do it.



-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA
Atlanta United put four past Chicago; Montreal rally for draw vs. NYCFC
Thomas out again as Celtics face 76ers
Chris Pronger aspires to become a GM, while Jaromir Jagr might play another season -- or more
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman killed in DUI crash in Hunting Park
Man shot to death outside North Philadelphia bar
Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA
Nova Nation proud of Wildcats after 'disappointing' loss
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
'Help us bring her home,' pleads father of student allegedly kidnapped by former teacher
Person driving 'suspicious' vehicle detained near White House
Show More
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed in line of duty
Police: Man shot, held hostage after botched drug deal in Kensington
Crime Fighters: Who killed Stanley Brown?
Man killed in Kensington stabbing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos