WATCH: Iowa wrestler wins national title, tosses assistant coach

Calm and collected after the win, Cory Clark SHOCKS the arena with a THROW of Iowa coach Terry Brands!!!! #NCAAWrestling — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 19, 2017

Iowa's Cory Clark won his first title in his final collegiate bout Saturday night.Clark gutted through a shoulder injury that forced him to miss multiple matches earlier this season to snag a go-ahead takedown with 1:20 to go. He then held his opponent down and held on for a 4-3 win."Did I ever think it was going to get done? I thought if it wouldn't have got done it would have been a disaster because that was my goal as a senior in high school," Clark said. "And each year I didn't accomplish that it hurt me inside. So to get it done this year is incredible. It means a lot."But he didn't stop there.After the win, Clark sent his assistant coach for a ride.Afterwards, Clark explained that his coach, Terry Brands, wanted him to do it.-----The Associated Press contributed to this report.------