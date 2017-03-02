A 4-year-old boy's surprising moves at his first-ever wrestling tournament had everyone in the stands laughing out loud.
The match started off like any other when Isaiah Lineberry shook hands with his competitor, who just happened to be a 5-year-old girl. But after the two got in position to start the match, Isaiah took off running!
"'I asked him afterwards, 'So why did you run?'" Isaiah's mother, Alexis Salyers, told ABC News. "And he said, 'I don't know, Mommy, but it was silly.'"
Isaiah's mom said she thinks he may have been intimidated by his opponent, who happened to be older and bigger than him.
The little boy's grandmother captured the whole thing on camera at the match in Pennsylvania last December. Since his mother posted it on Instagram three weeks ago, it's been viewed more than 10,000 times.
Young wrestler runs away from competitor on the mat
