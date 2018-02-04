SUPER BOWL

Wawa offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday

(Wawa)

Wawa has a super deal for Philadelphia Eagles fans as they prepare for the Big Game on Sunday.

The company is offering free coffee of any size TODAY, Sunday, February 4, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. at each of Wawa's locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

"At Wawa, we've always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year's football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size coffee until kickoff to customers across the Mid-Atlantic," Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO, said in a statement.

"We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for a different bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city a long-awaited championship! So, no matter how you spend your day preparing for the Big Game, be sure to stop by and grab a cup of coffee on us!"

Since the year 2000, Wawa has served more than 1 billion cups of coffee.

Wawa is also offering their Classic Hoagie for $4.99 until Sunday. Additionally, Wawa's hoagie wraps have been turned a special shade of green and sport the phrase "Fly Eagles Fly!"

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlwawacoffeefree food
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News