Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke to the media on Friday about his injury, and what it's like watching his team get ready for the Super Bowl.Speaking in the Eagles locker room, Wentz revealed he not only tore his ACL but his LCL as well. The injuries ended his season.He said it shouldn't significantly impact the timetable for his return, though the Eagles have yet to lay out an official timetable."My goal is to be out there Week 1. The timetable stuff, I wish I knew just as much as you guys wish you knew," he said Friday. "It's just such a fluid process, and we'll just see what happens."Wentz said he won't alter his playing style as a result of the injury."I am who I am. Injuries happen. Injuries aren't going to change me," he said. "Obviously you guys want to talk about, 'Are you learning to protect yourself?' We ... talked about that all season long, and that will continue to grow and develop, but as far as playing aggressive and being the player that I am, I won't change."Wentz attended practice Thursday and was moving around without the assistance of a cane. He is now walking under his own power for the first time since the injury.The role of starting quarterback has been filled by Nick Foles, who will lead the team into Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.Wentz says it's tough to not be on the field."As humans, we all want to be the competitors that we are and be out there on the field. Every time the offense runs out on the field, it's tough. It hits me a little bit," Wentz said.But he continued, "But then I'm in it because I love these guys and I'm a part of this team as much as anybody else. I get involved in this game and that all kind of goes away," he said.Foles is 4-1 in five starts, including two playoff victories, since replacing Wentz.